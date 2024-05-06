Whoopi Goldberg prefers being single because she sparkles when not in love

Actress Whoopi Goldberg said that she “sparkles” when she is not in love and cannot see herself ever getting into a relationship again.

During the 1970s, the actress was married to Alvin Martin. Later, she was married to David Claessen in the late 1980s, and finally to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 until 1995.

“I think other people seem to sparkle when they’re in love, and I like to see that. But for me, I sparkle when I’m not in love, which is kind of okay. And the older I get, the happier I am,” Goldberg told CBS Sunday Mornings, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress added: “So, just in case – and I’m directing this to folks who may want to write me on the Internet – here’s the deal. I know how cute I am, so you don’t have to tell me how I’m not attractive enough to have a boyfriend because, shockingly, I’ve had many.”

Goldberg served as the host of ‘The View’ for nearly 20 years. However, she faced criticism when she said that the Holocaust “was not about race” and, even though she is “very confident,” declined to give a specific response when asked if she “regrets” her comments.