Who was Kollam Sudhi? Malayalam actor dies at 39

Kollam Sudhi, a talented Malayalam actor and mimicry artist, met with a fatal car accident in the early hours of Monday, June 5. At the age of 39, Sudhi’s life was cut short when the car he was traveling in collided head-on with a goods carrier in Kaipamangalam, Thrissur district, Kerala. The accident also left three other artists, Binu Adimali, Ullas Aroor, and Mahesh, injured. Despite immediate medical attention, Sudhi could not be saved. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his heartfelt condolences over the loss. Sudhi’s passing has left a void in the industry and his fans’ hearts.

Who was Kollam Sudhi?

Kollam Sudhi embarked on his cinematic journey in 2015 with director Ajmal’s film “Kanthari,” marking the beginning of his promising movie career. However, Sudhi’s fame transcended the silver screen as he gained immense popularity as a gifted mimicry artist. His exceptional talent led him to be a regular presence on television shows and captivating stage performances, where his comic timing and humorous acts endeared him to audiences.

Sudhi’s acting prowess extended beyond mimicry, and he showcased his skills in notable films like “Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan” and “Kuttanadan Marppappa.” Through his versatile performances, he brought laughter and entertainment to countless viewers, leaving a lasting impression with his comedic charm.