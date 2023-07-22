Indian-born singer, Vidya Vox is an Amercian youtuber, also known by the name of her traditional name Vidya Iyer. Her channel, which she launched in 2015, has received millions of views. More than 7 million people subscribe to her channel, she became well-known for sharing music videos. Western pop, electronic dance music, Bollywood songs, and Indian classical music are all mixed together in her work.

She has created many mashup songs with famous Bollywood song numbers, like from film Ye jawaani hai deewani .

She started her channel in 2015 but her work got recognised in 2017 with her album Kuthu Re. She earns around Rs 76 lakh per year, as per a news report in Zee news. Vidya Vox has an estimated net worth of about $ 1.3 million (Rs 10 crore). In 2018, she was also ranked 10th among the top 10 Indian YouTubers with the most popular videos with 4.9 million views along with other popular names such as Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chalchalani, Sanam, and others.

Advertisement

Vidya, who was eight years old when her family emigrated to America, was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Raised in Virginia, US, she learned Carnatic music from a young age and inherited her grandmother’s genes of music. She did not, however, imagine this to be her line of work.

Her family belongs to Palakkad, Kerala. Her mother and grandmother grew up in Kerala. She confessed being bullied in school because of being an Indian.

She spent two years in India to learn music.

She has studied Psychology and Biomedical Sciences at Georgia Washington University.

She has collaborated with her sister Vandana Iyer and boyfriend Shankar Tucker, whose band she sings in.

She has performed at various important places like the White House, National Centre for Performing Arts, India, in Dubai, UAE, etc.