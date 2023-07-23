Who Is Susan Benedetto? All About Tony Bennett’s Wife

As the world mourns the loss of legendary singer Tony Bennett, his wife, Susan Benedetto, pays a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, who passed away at the age of 96 on Friday. In a joint statement with Bennett’s son Danny, Susan expressed her gratitude to all the fans, friends, and colleagues who celebrated Tony’s life, humanity, and musical legacy.

Tony Bennett, an iconic figure in the music industry, touched the hearts of millions with his velvety voice and timeless melodies. Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, he faced the challenges of the condition with strength and grace. Throughout his journey, Susan Benedetto stood by his side as a pillar of support and love.

A graduate of both Fordham University and Columbia University’s Teachers College, Susan embarked on a career in education, teaching social studies at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and the Performing Arts in New York City. Prior to her work as an educator, she owned Creative Artists Management in Manhattan, where she guided artists in managing their careers.

The paths of Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto crossed in the late 1980s, following one of his mesmerizing concerts. Their connection blossomed over two decades before they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in 2007. Notably, after their wedding, Susan chose to adopt her husband’s legal surname, Benedetto, as a symbol of their lifelong commitment.

As Tony’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis became public in January 2021, Susan embraced the role of his primary caregiver, balancing it with her continued dedication to arts education and charity work. Despite the challenges, Susan attested to her husband’s enduring spirit and optimism during that time.

In addition to Susan, Tony Bennett is survived by his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, and his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, along with nine grandchildren. Together, they share cherished memories of a remarkable man who touched lives through his music and left an indelible mark on the hearts of people around the world.