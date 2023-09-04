Who is Sivaji Sontineni? Learn about this Bigg Boss Telugu contestant

In the buzzed-about Bigg Boss house, Telugu actor Sivaji Sontineni is taking center stage. Sivaji is a multi-faceted personality known for his roles in Telugu cinema, his political endeavors, and his dubbing talent. He’s certainly a name worth getting to know better.

Hailing from Narsarsopet in Guntur district, Sivaji’s journey began as an editor at Gemini TV. However, destiny had other plans for him as he soon found himself offered a role in a TV serial. This opportunity opened the door to Telugu movies, where he initially played small roles in significant films like “Kushi” and “Indra.”

Sivaji also made a mark as a dubbing artist, lending his voice to Nithiin during the early stages of the latter’s career. He continued to expand his horizons, taking on roles as the second hero in various films. His breakthrough moment as a solo hero came with the film “Missamma” in 2003.

Sivaji Sontineni in politics:

Beyond his cinematic journey, Sivaji became a vocal advocate for political issues, particularly in the context of the movement to keep Andhra Pradesh united. Despite his affiliation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he embarked on a hunger strike to demand special status for Andhra Pradesh, a promise made during the state’s bifurcation by the previous Congress government.

Initially critical of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its leader, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Sivaji’s stance shifted as the central government failed to take decisive action on the special status issue. He threw his support behind Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who had been fighting for Andhra Pradesh’s special status.

However, his activism took a pause following the formation of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, Sivaji is in a controversy related to TV9.

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 prepares to captivate our television screens, fans of Sivaji are eagerly awaiting his appearance on the show. His multi-faceted background and outspoken nature make him one of the most intriguing participants in this season’s lineup.