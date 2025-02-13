SC grants pre-arrest bail to Telugu actor Mohan Babu in journalist assault case

The Supreme Court, on Thursday granted, an anticipatory bail to veteran Telugu actor and former member of Parliament (MP) Manchu Bhakthavatsalam Naidu also known as Mohan Babu in a case of assaulting a TV journalist.

Earlier on January 9, the apex court protected Mohan Babu from any coercive actions against him by the Telangana Police in the case.

Advertisement

Mohan Babu had approached the top court challenging the December 23, 2024 Telangana High Court order denying him anticipatory bail. On being questioned for threatening the journalist, his advocate told a bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah that the journalist would be compensated and the actor would also cooperate with the police in the investigation.

Advertisement

The allegation against Mohan Babu is that in the course of a media meet he took a wireless mic from a journalist and threw it on him causing grievous injuries. In the earlier hearing of the matter on January 9, the top court was told that Mohan Babu has an estranged son with whom there was a dispute and the son barged into his home along with a media crew of 20-30 people.

The court was told that in the heat of the moment, Mohan Babu threw the mic on the journalist and he is willing to issue a public apology and even compensate if required.

However, the advocate, appearing for the injured media person, had said after the assault, the journalist had to spend five days in the hospital, had to go through a reconstruction surgery of his jaw and was fed food through a pipe.