Pooja Bhatt, the renowned Bollywood actress, made headlines during the fifth episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ when she opened up about her personal life and her relationship with her ex-husband, Manish Makhija. The couple had been married for 11 years before deciding to part ways, ending their relationship on an amicable note.

Manish Makhija is a restaurant owner and Video Jockey, and he and Pooja tied the knot on August 24, 2003, in a lavish ceremony in Goa. During their time together, they shared a strong bond, and Pooja mentioned that he is a Capricorn, which contributed to their compatibility.

However, as time passed, the couple realized that something was amiss in their marriage, and they both agreed that it was not working out. Instead of living a lie, they chose to part ways with dignity, understanding that they each deserved to find happiness and fulfillment in their lives.

During a heartfelt conversation with her fellow contestant Bebika on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2,’ Pooja revealed her decision not to have children, which was one of the aspects that led to their separation. She expressed that she couldn’t lie to her partner about her feelings on the matter, and the couple decided to go their separate ways with utmost respect for each other’s choices and aspirations.

Pooja emphasized that honesty was crucial in their relationship. By avoiding the path of dishonesty and blame games, they were able to maintain the dignity they had shared during their time together. Although their marriage came to an end, they cherished the good times they had shared and parted ways on amicable terms.