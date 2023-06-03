Who is Neelam Gill, the rumoured girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio?

Neelam Gill is a well known British Indian model and activist. She has worked with Abercrombie and Fitch and Blueberry. And, she had appeared in Vogue and ELLE. Her real name is Neelam Johal but later adopted her stepfather’s surname. She choose modelling as her career at the age of 14.

Gill was born on 27 April, 1995 in Coventry, West Midlands, England. Her roots are in India as her grandparents were born in India and are Sikhs from Punjab. They settled in Europe before partition.

Gill had always been vocal about her school bullying days, her depression phase and about her body confidence issues on her YouTube channel.

Recently, Neelam Gill got publicity when she appeared at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening in Mumbai. She had also posted about this occasion on her official Instagram handle.

Neelam Gill came into the limelight when she was captured with Leonardo DiCaprio at the Chiltern Firehouse in London which sparked their dating rumours.

On Tuesday the 28-year-old model and 58-year-old actor were seen together at a dinner. This meeting went on just a few hours after Leonarado DiCaprio and Neelam Gill were spotted at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France.

In the beginning of May, DiCaprio was seen dining with supermodel Gigi Hadid and it had also sparked rumours about their affair.