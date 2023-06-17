Who is Jiya Shankar in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Jiya Shankar, who has been making headlines for her beauty and grace, will be a competitor on Bigg Boss OTT 2, which will premiere on Jio Cinema on June 17. Jiya has distinguished herself in the entertainment sector with her outstanding performances. Jiya is known for her performances as Dr. Iravati Pandey in “Meri Hanikarak Biwi” and Susheela Ruhail Solanki in the TV series “Kaatelal & Sons.” Jiya has also shown off her hosting abilities on the comedy programme “Goodnight India” on Sab TV.

Who is Jiya Shankar



Jiya Shankar Born in Mumbai , since she was young, she wanted to pursue a career in acting, but her bashful personality made her unsure of her abilities. She began going on film and television auditions at the age of 16. In a number of television programmes, she played cameo roles. 2013’s Entha Andanga Unnave, a Telugu film, is where she initially gained attention. She then appeared in more Tamil and Telugu films.

Jia’s career



Jia has ten years of professional experience. She most recently made an appearance with Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh in the Marathi film Ved. Jiya is well-known for her outstanding performance in the show Pisachini, and she won over many fans with her endearing personality and stylish appearance.

In 2013, Jia made her acting debut. In the Telugu movie Entha Andanga Unnave, she appeared. Shee contributed to the Telugu and Tamil films Hyderabad Love Story and Kanavu Variyam.

She appeared on numerous shows in 2015, including Pyaar Marriage Shhhh, Twist Wala Love, Gumrah, and Love by Chance.

She also demonstrated her acting talent in the shows Queens Hai Hum, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Laal Ishq, Good Night India, and Pishachini. She also tried his luck on OTT in addition to this. She appeared in season two of the Virgin Bhasskar web series.

Viewers may anticipate seeing Jia’s actual personality, which goes beyond the roles she has portrayed on-screen, emerge as she prepares to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. Jia is ready to leave her mark on the much awaited reality programme, vowing to bring fun, difficulties, and surprises to the table, thanks to her strong resolve and excitement.