Who is Elvish Yadav’s girlfriend? Elvish clarifies

Subsequent to his departure from the show, Elvish Yadav candidly discussed his girlfriend for the inaugural instance. During his tenure on the program, he had acknowledged being in a committed relationship, and when fellow contestant Manisha Rani displayed affection towards him, he refrained from pursuing any romantic entanglements on the show. Many are curious about Elvish Yadav’s girlfriend.

In a recent interaction, Elvish Yadav, who emerged as the victor of Bigg Boss OTT 2, engaged in a discussion with Manu Punjabi, a participant from Bigg Boss 10. Within their dialogue, he affirmed his involvement in a significant romantic partnership. He elucidated that his romantic association was not with Kirti Mehra, debunking any misconceptions that had arisen.

Elvish clarified that there are misconceptions circulating regarding his relationship status. The individuals he has was together with during interviews are not his romantic partner. Elvish Yadav’s girlfriend resides in Punjab and refrains from engaging in social media platforms. She places a premium on her privacy and intends to shield her personal life from public scrutiny, prompting Elvish to abstain from disclosing her name.

He mentioned “”Jiske bhi interviews dekhe hain, joh bhi kara hai, bhai woh nahi hai… Joh meri bandi hai woh alag hai and she is not there on any social media. She’s from Punjab, she stays there and she’s not on social media. She lives a very private life and doesn’t like to be in the limelight. And, she enjoys being like that. She wants things to be private. She doesn’t like me taking her name anywhere or increasing her followers, she likes staying away from these things and is happy.”

Reporters asked if she was the type of girl he wanted. He replied with a big smile on his face, “Yes.”