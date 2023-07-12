Who is Ashok Sharma, crucial man in Katrina Kaif’s life for the past 20 years?

Actor Katrina Kaif recently gathered a lot of praise for sharing a heartfelt note on social media for her personal assistant Ashok Sharma. He has been working as her personal assistant for the past two decades.

Sharing a picture of Sharma with herself, Katrina wrote a touching note for him. She wrote, “Aaj bees saal pure ho gaye (It’s been twenty years today) Mr Ashok Sharma @sharmaashok01 The person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years”.

She further wrote that from laughs to motivating pep talks to fights over changing her mind at the last minute, she has shared innumerable times of happiness and loss with him.

“His friendly face, was one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me. Here’s to the next 20,” Katrina added.

The post received an overwhelming response with 805K likes in just five hours.

While Priyanka Chopra called it the “Best!”, Sonal Chauhan called it a “beautiful post”. Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis. Nimrat Kaur commented “Love it.” Make-up artist Sandhya Shekar commented, “Ashok Sharma, you are a star.” Mini Mathur commented on how Ashok Sharma had looked dapper at Katrina’s wedding like a true ‘ladki-wallah’.

Katrina’s next film is with Salman Khan in the much-awaited upcoming action thriller ‘Tiger’, which is slated for a Diwali 2023 release. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt. She also has director Sriram Raghavan’s film ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite Vijay Sethupathi, one of the biggest names in the South, but trying to make a mark in Bollywood.

Her most recent film was ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi which failed to impress the audience. Husband Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will appear in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ based on the life of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw.