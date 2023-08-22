Who are Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon? Couple participants likely in Bigg Boss 17

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are stars of the well-liked Star Plus series ‘Pandya Store’, have been asked to appear in the upcoming season of bigg boss 17 as a couple. According to a source cited in a Filmibeat article, the producers of the show are in talks with Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik and are “keen to sign the real-life couple for and discussion has reached the advanced stage.”

Both of them have a sizable fan base and are seriously dating. They are regarded as one of the most recognizable television pairings.

A follower recently left a comment on a post that Alice posted, accusing Kanwar of abusing the woman and using her for fame and attention while requiring her to attend all of his events.

Only one week has passed since Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 announced Elvish Yadav and Fukra Insaan as the winner and runner-up, respectively. Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, and the winning YouTuber team of Elvish and Abhishek Malhan all competed in the second season of the OTT, which was a crazy trip for the contenders. The 17th season of Bigg Boss has been announced which will be telecast from Septemer 30 onwards, it is being rumoured. The pattern this time will be a little different.

This season the show will introduce Couple Vs Single theme. Makers are likely to bring 4 couples, making a list of eight contestants and 5 single contestants. Samarth Jurel, actor in Maitree serial, is also most likely confirmed.

Others celebrities who are rumoured to take part in the 17th season of the controversial reality show are — Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Samarth Jurel, Arjit Taneja, Gia Manek, among others.

Bigg Boss season starts on the first weekend of October and runs for a time duration of four months, finishing in mid-February.