Kim Sae Ron’s family accuse Kim Soo Hyun of being physical with her when she was 14; Actor responds

Amid the highly public controversy of Kim Soo Hyun involving late actress Kim Sae Ron, new allegations have emerged. Previously, the actress’ family accused him of dating Kim Sae Ron when she was just a minor. Subsequently, Soo Hyun organised a press conference addressing the claims. While admitting to dating her, he stated that they were not in a relationship when Sae Ron was a minor. However, in a recent press conference, Sae Ron’s family revealed a shocking voice recording of the late actress. Following this, Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, slammed them in a counter press conference.

On Wednesday, Garo Sero Institute released an audio recording during a press conference in Seoul. Kim SaeRon’s bereaved family’s legal representative attended the conference, as per reports. In the recording, a voice identified as Kim Sae Ron’s was heard discussing a relationship.

The alleged voice recording of Kim Sae Ron

Kim Sae Ron: “The first time we did it was when I was in 8th grade, during the winter vacation.”

Acquaintance: “Wow, 8th grade?”

Kim Sae Ron: “Even then… F***, thinking about it now, should I say that I was being taken advantage of?”

Acquaintance: “F**, of course you were being taken advantage of…I’m seriously going to kill him, that f***er.”

Kim Sae Ron: “There aren’t many people who know that we dated when I was in middle school, but they all had the same reaction. They saw me as the crazy one, asked why I was letting him get away with it.”

Kim Soo Hyun slams the recording as fake

Following the claims, Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team, LKB & Partners Law Firm, criticised the family. The firm claimed that the voice recording in question is fake and generated using AI. Additionally, they claimed that the person who provided the recording was a fraud. Moreover, they claimed that the same individual previously tried to give GOLDMEDALIST a different “fake recording” where Kim Sae Ron allegedly spoke positively about Kim Soo Hyun.

Reportedly, the legal team said, “During the press conference, HoverLab asserted that they had obtained an audio recording involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. However, this audio file is entirely fabricated. GOLDMEDALIST has determined that the recording was created using AI or similar technology. The individual who provided this audio file to HoverLab is a fraudster who also approached GOLDMEDALIST, claiming to possess a recording in which the late Kim Sae Ron made statements favourable to actor Kim Soo Hyun. The audio file provider demanded money from GOLDMEDALIST and sent a portion of the recording, which was manipulated to imitate the late Kim Sae Ron’s voice.”

