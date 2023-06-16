Where was Sita born: All about Adipurush dialogue controversy

A new online dispute has erupted between Bollywood enthusiasts in Nepal and India, this time triggered by a tweet and subsequent actions taken by the Kathmandu Censor Board regarding a dialogue in the movie ‘Adipurush‘.

Mayor Balen Shah of Kathmandu metropolis took to Twitter, announcing that unless the dialogue “Janki is a daughter of India” is removed from both the censored version and the main movie, no Hindi films will be allowed to screen in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City. Mayor Shah gave a three-day ultimatum to make the correction, ending his tweet with “Hail to Mother Sita.”

The tweet sparked mixed reactions, with one user responding, “This is what happens when you elect a clown,” while others expressed concerns about populist politics leading to no productive outcome. Yet, many Twitter users rallied behind Mayor Shah, showing their support.

As a result of these events, the debate over the birthplace of Sita has resurfaced once again.

Nepalese people strongly believe that Sita was born and raised in Janakpur, located in the Madhesh Pradesh region of Nepal. According to legend, it was in Janakpur where the swayamvar, a marriage ceremony, took place, and Sita met Ram. The town is situated merely 20 kilometers from the Bihar border and 60 kilometers from Sitamarhi, which is believed to be the place where Sita descended into the earth.

On the other hand, Indians firmly believe that Sita was born in Sita Kund, Punaura Dham, situated in the Sitamarhi District of Bihar, India. Sita Kund is renowned for its hot springs, and locals in Sitamarhi believe that Sita underwent the fire ordeal, Agni Pariksha, and emerged unharmed, infusing the spring water with her inner heat.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, multiplexes in Kathmandu and other cities have decided not to screen the movie on Friday due to fears of potential vandalism.