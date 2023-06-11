When one bulb lit up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat for DDLJ party and guests ate biryani on thermocol plates

After setting the box office on fire, Shah Rukh Khan’s superhit film “Pathaan” is all set to hit the television screens on June 18. The actor’s fans flocked outside his home Mannat to celebrate the television premiere of the movie.

The 57-year-old actor surprised everyone by making an unexpected appearance on his balcony. A viral video captured the iconic star striking his famous pose, dressed in faded blue jeans and a white T-shirt. He joyously blew kisses to the enthusiastic crowd and even performed the signature hook step of the song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan.” As Mannat continues to serve as an iconic destination for his fans, let’s take a nostalgic trip back to how Shah Rukh Khan acquired this magnificent property.

In the March 2013 issue of Notch Magazine, designer-turned-producer Shabinaa Khan opened up about her personal memories of SRK and his wife Gauri Khan. The article, titled “The SRK Story,” delved into SRK’s early days in Bollywood and his life with Gauri, after the couple relocated to Mumbai.

Shabinaa revealed that once Gauri joined Shah Rukh in Mumbai, they initially resided in one of the bedrooms at filmmaker Aziz Mirza’s house for a few weeks. Eventually, they rented a one-bedroom apartment in Mount Mary. Gauri took care of all the household chores herself, opting not to hire a maid due to the limited space. Shah Rukh brought his Maruti 800 car from Delhi, and Gauri would often be seen driving it around.

Shah Rukh, after working on several back-to-back projects, purchased his dream bungalow Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandstand.

Shabinaa shared a memorable anecdote about the day Shah Rukh hosted them on the modest terrace of Mannat, which had minimal lighting—just one bulb. They celebrated with biryani served on thermocol plates and disposable glasses, marking the occasion of Gauri’s birthday and the unveiling of filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s film, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.” Shah Rukh’s excitement was palpable as he proudly showcased his latest acquisition.

Shah Rukh Khan then confided in Shabinaa that he had modest savings of only Rs 2 crore when he purchased Mannat—a property valued at Rs 30 crore. However, with sheer determination and hard work, he managed to repay the entire loan within a span of four years. Today, the megastar owns properties in various countries worldwide.