Sunny Deol, the renowned actor, celebrated his son Karan Deol’s wedding by organizing a reception party for the villagers in Manali. The event featured a Himachali Dham, a traditional feast enjoyed in Himachal Pradesh after weddings. Held in Manali’s Dashal village, the reception was a joyous occasion attended by Sunny, his son, and Karan’s newlywed wife, Drisha Acharya.

The Himachali Dham holds great cultural significance in the mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh, often referred to as the ‘land of mountains.’ This elaborate meal is typically reserved for special events and festivals and is prepared by Brahmin cooks, known as “Botis,” who adhere to strict customs and guidelines.

Chef Naresh Kumar Mishra, a renowned Boti who has catered Dham for numerous celebrities, took charge of preparing the reception feast. The menu included Rajma, Gucchi Ka Madra, Dal Chana, Kadhi Pakora, Sepu Vadi, Khatta Kaddu, and Coffee, along with other snacks. Notably, the Dham was prepared without the use of onion and garlic, in accordance with traditional practices.

The highlight of the menu was Madra, a dish featuring Gucchi, or wild mushrooms, which are exclusively found in the foothills of the Himalayas. Gucchi mushrooms are considered one of the most expensive varieties worldwide due to their inability to be commercially cultivated.

In a heartwarming gesture, Sunny Deol joined the villagers in performing the Kullvi dance, showcasing his bond with the local community. Since the lockdown, the ‘Gadar 2’ actor has reportedly leased a cottage in Manali and frequently enjoys his leisure time in the serene hill station.