Weekend watchlist: Dive into these sitcoms for fresh laughs

Are you tired of reruns of the same comfort sitcoms and searching for new recommendations? We got you covered this weekend! Here are five heartwarming sitcoms with innovative and whimsical storylines to add to your weekend watchlist:

Schitt’s Creek

Created by Eugene and Dan Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is the perfect blend of romance, humor, and warmth. The series portrays an ultra-rich family suddenly turned poor through a lens of sophisticated comedy, sprinkled with tear-jerking moments, making it perfect to satisfy your daily sitcom dose.

The Good Place

‘The Good Place’, starring Kristen Bell, digresses from common sitcom concepts. Recently deceased Eleanor finds herself in a heaven-like place despite an immoral and unethical life as a result of an identity mix-up. She must try to cover up the misunderstanding to remain in the Good Place.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ follows Kimmy, who rescues from an underground bunker after 15 years as part of a doomsday cult. After renting a room from Titus, she must find a way to navigate through her newfound world. The show has adequate quantities of whimsy, drama, and comedy and stars ‘The Office’ star Ellie Kemper.

Grace and Frankie

Starring legendary actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, ‘Grace and Frankie’ tells the crazy story of two women, Grace and Frankie, whose husbands have fallen in love with each other. The two women, who have always had an unsaid rivalry, must unite to work through the changes in their lives, resulting in a heartwarming sitcom about the simplicity of female friendships.

Derry Girls

‘Derry Girls’, released in 2018, has been the recipient of some newfound recognition in the past month. It revolves around the lives of a group of teenage girls in Derry, Ireland. The series takes place against the backdrop of a politically divided community during the Troubles in the 1990s.

Add these delightful shows to your weekend watchlist for a fresh dose of laughter and heartwarming moments!