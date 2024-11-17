Shyam Benegal names his top 3 favorite Indian films

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal recently shared his top three favourite Indian films, revealing a preference for movies that, while not always acclaimed for their technical perfection, stood out for their compelling themes.

Speaking with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, Benegal named ‘Aurat’, ‘Roti’, and ‘Sant Tukaram’ as the films that left a lasting impact on him.

Shyam Benegal, known for his contributions to India’s parallel cinema movement, explained that his choices were based more on the subject matter and intent of the films rather than their cinematic quality.

Advertisement

‘Aurat’, with its melodramatic approach, captured his attention for its bold narrative, while ‘Roti’ also earned a place in his list for its poignant storytelling. He particularly highlighted ‘Sant Tukaram’, praising the performance of actor Vishnupanth Paganesh, who portrayed the saint with exceptional depth, especially his powerful renditions of devotional songs, or ‘Bhavgitra’.

Often regarded as a pioneer of parallel cinema in India, Benegal revolutionized the industry with films that blended realism with deep social and political themes. His career spans several decades, and he is widely recognized as one of India’s greatest filmmakers, particularly after the 1970s.

Benegal’s accolades are numerous. He has won 18 National Film Awards, including recognition for ‘Ankur’ (1973), his directorial debut that explored issues of social and economic exploitation in rural India.

The film not only introduced talents like Shabana Azmi and Anant Nag but also earned Benegal the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film in 1975. Shabana Azmi, in particular, was awarded Best Actress for her outstanding performance.

Benegal’s contributions to cinema have earned him prestigious honors, including the Padma Shri in 1976, the Padma Bhushan in 1991, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2005, India’s highest cinematic honor.