Weekend watch: Add these underrated films to your watch-list today!

Are you searching for something new and different to watch this weekend and have gone through all your friend’s recommendations? If aimless scrolling through streaming services isn’t cutting it anymore, and you’re craving cinematic gems to elevate your movie nights, we’ve got just the list for you. Here are 5 underrated films to add to your watchlist:

Charlie 777

Languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Director: Kiran J

Kiran J Genre: Adventure, Drama, Comedy

Devoid of familial love, Dharma is stuck in a life full of loneliness and despair. A stray puppy named Charlie enters his life and turns it around with her topsy-turvy ways. The movie is a roller coaster of emotions showing how a dog can change your perspective towards life, leaving you teary-eyed with its instances of pure love and warmth.

Predestination

Language: English

English IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Directors: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

This Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook starrer is the story of an agent on a mission to go back in time to stop a bomb blast in New York. Set in an alternate reality, the movie bends the realities of time, creating a mind-blowing narrative filled with twists and turns.

Split

Language: English

English IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Director: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan Genre: Horror, Mystery, Psychological Thriller

This American psychological thriller is the story of a man suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder and his act of abducting three teenage girls. The girls, stuck in an apartment with this man diagnosed with 23 distinct personalities, must figure out a way to escape before an unknown 24th personality is unleashed.

Aligarh

Language: Hindi

Hindi IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta Genre: Drama

Aligarh is the story of a gay professor who is subjected to a sting operation to determine his sexual orientation and the problems that follow. During this journey, he forms a special bond with the journalist who covers his story. Exploring different aspects of his life, the movie presents a very thought-provoking narrative, educating the audience about the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community.

Photograph

Language: Hindi

Hindi IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Director: Ritesh Batra

Ritesh Batra Genre: Romance, Drama

Photograph is the story of a street photographer who requests that a student pose as his fiancée in front of his mother. What ensues is a special bond, despite the differences between the two.

With these diverse, underrated and unique films, your movie nights are sure to become more intriguing and fulfilling. Dive into these hidden gems and enjoy a refreshing cinematic experience!