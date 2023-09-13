‘We made this film with a sense of pride’, says Pallavi Joshi on ‘The Vaccine War’

Pallavi Joshi who is three times National Award winner and will next be seen in ‘The Vaccine War’ portraying the role of a scientist, said that while the team was shooting for this film, everyone had a sense of pride in their minds.

Actress Pallavi Joshi is known to give depth to any character she plays on screen. The actress will now be seen in ‘The Vaccine War’, for which she is the producer as well. The trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday and here she spoke about her experience working on this film and also working with her husband Vivek Agnihotri who is the director of the film.

Pallavi said: “Vivek is always a good director. It was a wonderful experience as always working with him. It was our third film together and he is always fun to work with.”

“This film is a very special film. Under the leadership of Dr Bhargava , there were a bunch of scientists who worked day and night together as a team to make impossible situations happen. They created our own vaccine. While we were shooting for this film, we all had a sense of pride in our minds. Every actor wanted to be true to our characters.”

“Vivek and our research team did interviews with the scientists and they dedicated themselves wholly to the project. Without their dedication, this film would not have been made. This film focuses on Indic feminism, west looks at feminism with a very different lense. It shows the glory of our middle class women who take care of their house, their in-laws, their kids and are great at their profession too. So I can say it is a film made for them.”

The Vaccine War is a medical thriller film directed by Vivek and produced by Pallavi Joshi. It is based on the true story of the development of Covaxin during Covid-19 pandemic in India. The film features Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda and Mohan Kapur. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 28, 2023.