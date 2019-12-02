After giving a glimpse of the new song “Sapna Hai Sach Hai” on Sunday, the makers of Panipat have released the romantic number on Monday. Featuring Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai, the song depicts the love story of Sadashiv and Paravati Bai.

In the song, Sadashiv and Parvati Bai are seen tying the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. The song portrays how the two went on to become the strength of each other. “Sapna Hai Sach Hai” is written by Javed Akhtar and sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar and Shreya Ghoshal. It is composed by Ajay-Atul.

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to share the new song. Sharing the song, he wrote, “A heartwarming tale of Sadashiv Rao & Parvati Bai against the backdrop of the battle that changed history. Listen to #SapnaHaiSachHai, out now (sic).”

The previous two songs “Mard Maratha” was a tribute to the brave Maratha warriors praising the valour of their warrior lineage and “Mann Mein Hai Shiva” was a celebratory song that showed the retreating of forces of the opponent and hails Lord Shiva whilst motivating the Maratha forces for a bigger battle.

Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, Suresh Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman. The film revolves around the third battle of Panipat between Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Ahmed Shah Abdali. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat will showcase the epic battle between the Marathas and Ahmed Shah Abdali’s force.

The trailer received an overwhelming response from the viewers who were excited to see the battle of Panipat being showcased on a huge scale on the silver screen. The movie is slated to release on 6th December 2019.

Watch trailer