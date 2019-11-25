Erica Fernandes, who was busy shooting for her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was seen making the most out of her weekend. She was spotted dancing her heart out on a medley of songs.

The actress took to her official Instagram video to share a cute behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Dressed in a Rajasthani ghagra choli, assuming it to be one of her looks from the upcoming tracks on the show, Erica did the famous “Ghoomar” with her baby bump in place. The video starts with Erica doing the “Bala” dance step.

She went on to dance on songs like “Hawa Hawaii”, “Kamariya” and “Ghoomar”. Erica also did the famous scene from one of Aamir Khan’s films, Ghulam, she lit a match stick and slipped it across her tongue.

Erica had too much fun dancing throughout with her baby bump that she is carrying for the show. While fans are in love with Erica’s fun side, the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor also couldn’t stop laughing and commented, “Wanna have what you are having.”

Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Nivedita (Anurag’s brother) in the show, missed watching Erica do this and regretted it. She commented, “epic.. I missed seeing you doing this.”

On the work front, Erica plays the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.