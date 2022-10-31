‘WandaVision’ spin-off ‘Vision Quest’, in works at Marvel Studios

Disney Plus, Marvel Studios is creating a second WandaVision spin-off series that will centre on the Vision, played by Paul Bettany.

Vision Quest, the name of the character-focused Marvel comic book arc, is what the programme is now known as, according to Variety. The programme is anticipated to follow the newly created Vision, who was first seen in WandaVision closing episodes, as he works to recover his memories.

The specifics of the plot are being kept a secret at the same time. The story is a part of the West Coast Avengers comic book storyline. The WandaVision writer’s room will get to work the next week under the supervision of chief writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer. As Vision, Paul Bettany will return in that capacity.

Variety reports that S.W.O.R.D, a government organisation, rebuilt Vision in “WandaVision” after Thanos had killed him in “Avengers: Infinity War.” When they brought him back to life, he had no recollection of his past life or his love for Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch. But when they fought in the series, Wanda’s Vision was able to access the new Vision’s past, which unpredictably made him have to leave the battle.

This would be Schaefer’s second spinoff series for “WandaVision” on Disney+, according to Variety. She is also putting the finishing touches on a spinoff featuring Katherine Hahn’s fierce witch character Agatha Harkness from the TV series. The project, which is currently being worked on and is called “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” was first made public by Variety in an exclusive report in October 2021.

(Inputs from ANI)