Vivek Agnihotri gets nostalgic as he received ‘National Kishore Kumar Award

Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri goes to Khandwa to receive the prestigious ‘National Kishore Kumar Award’ given by MP Govt. This place reminds him of his closest childhood memory. When he was little, his father used to tell him that Kishore Kumar lived in Khandava every time they used to pass from there.

Taking to social media, he wrote of this beautiful incident and said “Grew up as a die-hard fan of Kishore Kumar and whenever our train crossed Khandwa, my father would tell us that Kishore Kumar was born here.

Today I am going to Khandwa to receive the prestigious ‘National Kishore Kumar Award’ given by MP Govt. Gratitude.

Check

Grew up as a die hard fan of Kishore Kumar and whenever our train crossed Khandwa, my father would tell us that Kishore Kumar was born here. Today I am going to Khandwa to receive prestigious ‘National Kishore Kumar Award’ given by MP Govt.

Gratitude. https://t.co/XATX65qpUP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 13, 2022

Recently, Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ was officially selected for ‘Seattle Film Festival 2022’. The film starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty has successfully garnered praise and appreciation from the global audience.

While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.