Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to Dev Anand on his birthday

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a big Dev Anand fan and always has great stories to tell about the late superstar. Today, the Indian filmmaker took to social media and wrote a heartfelt anecdote from an incident in the past. The director wrote how the later movie megastar taught him the value of time which has played an important part in his life.

“Sorry, I made you wait” said Dev Anand, after making me wait for 5 mnts.

“It’s ok” I said.

“No, it’s not. Never say OK when it’s not. You know Time is half of a film’s budget. Money is only second half” said Devsaab. My tribute to Devsaab on his b’day.https://t.co/Eb9DENvw27 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 26, 2022

Recently, Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ was officially selected for ‘Seattle Film Festival 2022’. The film starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty has successfully garnered praise and appreciation from the global audience.

While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.