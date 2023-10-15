Visit Rann Utsav, Statue of Unity in Gujarat: PM to Big B

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to visit the upcoming Rann Utsav and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, the Bollywood megastar revealed that he would never be able to visit the holy Adi Kailash in person.

Taking to X, Bachchan shared a picture of PM Modi’s recent visit to the Parvati Kund and wrote, “T 4799 – The religiosity ..the mystery .. the divinity of Kailash Parbat, has been intriguing me for long .. and the tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person.”

Modi responded to Bachchan and urged the Bollywood megastar to visit Kutch.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising. In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting, and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to the Statue of Unity is also due. @SrBachchan”

Modi recently offered prayers and performed a puja at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh. He also sought blessings from the holy Adi-Kailash at his abode. The site is renowned globally for its spiritual importance and unalloyed and breathtaking natural beauty.

Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh is one of India’s most revered shrines. At an elevation of about 5,338 feet the Hindu pilgrimage site draws the faithful every year.

The site has great spiritual significance and is believed to be the site where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati meditated. Thousands of devotees come here to seek blessings from the divine couple.

The Prime Minister also visited Jageshwar Dham in Almora, offering prayers at the popular pilgrimage site.PM Modi performed a puja at one of the country’s holiest and popular tourist sites, which is situated at a height of about 6200 feet. The Jageshwar Dham comprises about 224 stone temples.

Modi on Sunday, on the dawn of Navratri, shared a Garba which he wrote during the past week.

MeetBros and Divya Kumar have given voice and music to Garba.

In a post on X, he said: “As the auspicious Navratri dawns upon us, I am delighted to share a Garba penned by me during the past week. Let the festive rhythms embrace everyone! I thank @MeetBros, Divya Kumar for giving voice and music to this Garba.” Modi also shared the YouTube link of the video.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister greeted people on the occasion of the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, fortune and good health.

“May Shakti Pradayini Maa Durga bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health in everyone’s life. Jai Mata Di!” PM Modi posted on X in Hindi.