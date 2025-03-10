Virat runs to Anushka! Romantic celebration after India’s Champions Trophy win

It was a night to remember for Indian cricket fans as Team India lifted the Champions Trophy after 12 long years, defeating New Zealand in a thrilling final in Dubai. The team’s unbeaten run throughout the tournament showcased their dominance, with every player stepping up when it mattered the most. But while the victory itself was historic, it was Virat Kohli’s heartwarming celebration with his wife, Anushka Sharma, that stole the spotlight.

India’s performance in the Champions Trophy was nothing short of spectacular. The team remained undefeated throughout, with each player contributing significantly.

Advertisement

The final against New Zealand kept fans on the edge of their seats, but India’s all-round show ensured a comfortable win in the end.

Advertisement

As the final ball came about and celebrations erupted on the field, Kohli’s immediate reaction was not just about cricket but also about love.

As soon as the match finished, Virat Kohli wasted no time running into the stands to embrace Anushka Sharma. The moment, captured on camera, quickly went viral. Social media exploded with clips of the couple, with fans swooning over their bond.

In one of the most talked-about videos, Kohli held Anushka close and doing a playful thumka, much to her amusement. The adorable clip of the couple sharing a bottle of water in between celebrations only added to the frenzy online.

The internet couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming moments between the couple. From cricket fans to Bollywood buffs, everyone was in awe. Many called them a “match made in heaven,” while others flooded the comments with heart emojis and admiration for their relationship.

One viral video showed Virat and Anushka standing on the field, engaged in a heartfelt conversation. The sheer joy on their faces was enough to melt hearts. Kohli’s spontaneous thumkas only added to the fun, making Anushka burst into laughter. The internet has since been buzzing with reactions, with several users appreciating how the couple supports each other through their highs and lows.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been one of India’s most loved celebrity couples since they tied the knot in December 2017 in a dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy.

They welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Akaay, in February 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka has been selective about her film appearances in recent years. She was last seen in a cameo role in ‘Qala’ and previously starred in ‘Zero’ (2018) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her upcoming project, ‘Chakda Xpress’, a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, has been highly anticipated, though the release date is yet to be confirmed.