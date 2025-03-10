Are RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal dating? Her ‘good luck’ claim fuels speculation!

RJ Mahvash has once again found herself in the spotlight, this time for her presence at the 2025 Champions Trophy Final and her rumored connection with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

After India’s thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand, Mahvash took to Instagram, playfully calling herself the team’s lucky charm.

She shared a series of posts from the match, starting with a video of Team India’s celebrations where both she and Chahal were seen cheering.

Another post captured the fireworks lighting up the stadium, and the final upload was a solo picture of RJ Mahvash posing during the match. Alongside the post, she wrote, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi. I am good luck for Team India.”

While Mahvash’s excitement over India’s victory was evident, it was her interactions with Chahal that sparked dating rumors. The two were spotted chatting during the 43rd over of New Zealand’s innings when the scoreboard read 184/5.

Their conversation didn’t go unnoticed, and social media was soon flooded with speculation about their relationship.

Adding to the buzz, Mahvash and Chahal were also together in a video that actor Vivek Oberoi posted. The actor was present at the match. When Oberoi asked about the likely outcome of the game, Chahal confidently backed India—while standing next to Mahvash.

Fans were quick to notice their chemistry, with many pointing out that the cricketer follows her on Instagram. Their connection isn’t entirely new either, as Mahvash had interviewed Chahal back in 2022.

Neither Mahvash nor Chahal have addressed the dating rumors, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.