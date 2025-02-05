‘Vincenzo’ actor Taecyeon engaged? ‘Proposal’ pics go viral

Recently, pictures of ‘Vincenzo’ actor Taecyeon proposing to his girlfriend in Paris went viral. Soon, the internet was divided. Several fans believed that the actor was going to tie the knot and started posting congratulatory messages. On the other hand, several fans questioned the authenticity of the photographs. Following this, Taecyeon’s agency issued a statement commenting on the photographs.

The rumours started after a bunch of photographs were found on a photography account on Instagram titled @thebestphotoparis. The snapshots featured Taecyeon on his knees, proposing to his girlfriend, against the scenic and romantic backdrop of the Eifel Tower. The photos were straight out of a movie and the couple looked like they were on cloud 9. This instigated a flurry of congratulatory messages with several fans also expressing their suspicion about the authenticity of the photos.

Advertisement

#OkTaecyeon agency denied the marriage rumor and said the photos are just him giving a gift on her birthday. Advertisement A photographer shared a snapshot of Ok giving his girlfriend a ring in Paris that looks like he’s proposing. Despite the denial from the agency, netizens show their… pic.twitter.com/GK3RK5spja — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) February 5, 2025



One fan wrote, “Im so proud of you Taechyun. Congratulations to you both. I hope you have a very long loving life together.” Another penned, “So confused… the photos were posted in April 2024 tho???”. Following this, his agency, 51K, clarified that the pictures were taken out of context. They iterated that the photos do not depict an actual proposal.

The statement stated, “Those photos were not taken as part of a marriage proposal. The photos, which were taken last year to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday, were unfortunately leaked and spread across online communities. He is continuing to have a good relationship with his girlfriend, as he always has. While we believe that he may get married someday when the timing is right, there are no immediate plans for marriage at this time.”

Also Read: Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min to lead ‘Would You Marry Me’

Ok Taecyeon is also a member of the K-pop group 2PM. The singer-actor has been in a relationship with his non-celebrity girlfriend for some time. He is best known for playing a menacing antagonist in the crime thriller ‘Vincenzo.’

Also Read: Netflix K-drama slate 2025 OUT! ‘Squid Game’ S3, ‘Mantis,’ ‘Can This Love Be Translated’ and more