Netflix K-drama slate 2025 OUT! ‘Squid Game’ S3, ‘Mantis,’ ‘Can This Love Be Translated’ and more

Netflix has been rolling out its 2025 content slate and fans can’t keep calm. Following an intense and studded Hollywood and Bollywood slate, the platform has unveiled its K-content line-up! From anticipated returns like ‘Squid Game’ S3, ‘Single’s Inferno’ S4, and ‘Weak Hero Class 2’ to new dramas like ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines,’ the year is going to be a fulfilling ride.

Taking to social media, Netflix dropped its quarter-wise slate for K-content and fans can gear up to binge-watch back-to-back stunners. From endearing romances, and social dramas, to pulse-pounding actioners, thrillers, and slice-of-life projects, the platform will have something for every K-drama enthusiast.

Advertisement

Q1: The Trauma Code, Single’s Inferno S4, When Life Gives You Tangerines, and more

While fans have already started binging the exhilarating medical series ‘The Trauma Code’ and the hit reality dating series ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 4, there’s more for the first slice of the year. Fans can soon catch endearing romance dramas like ‘Melo Movie’ and IU and Park Bo Geum’s ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines.’ The drama will take viewers to the idyllic land of Jeju island as two opposite youths find themselves entangled. Ending the quarter on a thrilling and sinister note is ‘Revelations’ elevating the spook meter.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent)

Q2: Squid Game S3, Lost in Starlight, Weak Hero Class 2, and more

The second chapter of the year will kickstart with a rampage-style noir drama ‘Mercy for None.’ The protagonist returns to organised crime years later to avenge the death of a close one. Following this the awaited light-hearted drama ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B,’ and the second instalment of ‘The Devil’s Plan.’ The drama will get intense and bolder as the psychological battle begins once again. Next in line is the crime-thriller ‘Karma’ and the awaited ‘Weak Hero Class 2.’ Following the slate is Netflix Korea’s first animated title ‘Lost in Starlight’ and the period mystery ‘Dear Hongrang.’ Finally, we have the highly-awaited showdown- ‘Squid Game’ S3 which will answer some burning questions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent)



Q3: Love Untangled, Mantis, Crime Scene Zero, and more

The K-content spree is not stopping this year. Following a stellar Q2, the streaming service has a studded Q3 in store. The segment will start with the thriller ‘Wall to Wall’ and the youth romance ‘Love Untangled.’ The platform also has a documentary lined up, ‘The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies.’ Next up is the exciting makeover dating reality series ‘Better Late Than Single.’ Taking the anticipation meter higher, is the awaited spin-off of the blockbuster project ‘Kill Boksoon.’ Titled ‘Mantis,’ the spin-off will feature the contract-killing industry at the brink of anarchy. To lighten the mood is the comedy ‘Aema’ and the compelling saga of a love-hate relationship ‘You and Everything Else.’ Wrapping the quarter is the mystery reality series ‘Crime Scene Zero’ and the action-thriller, ‘Trigger.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent)



Q4: Good News, As You Stood By, Can This Love be Translated, and more

Netflix is going to end the year with a bang louder than its iconic ‘tudum.’ It will start the final chapter of the year with a hijacked plane narrative with ‘Good News.’ Fans will then get the fluttering pair of Kim Woo Bin and Suzy back with a rom-com, ‘Genie, Make a Wish.’ Next, fans will catch two women at the brink with no option other than murder in ‘As You Stood By.’ Following the line is the sci-fi ‘The Great Flood’ which will have viewers on the edge of their seats. The heartthrob Kim Seon Ho will star with Go Yoon Jung in the fluttering rom-com ‘Can This Love be Translated.’ Next, we have the gripping thriller ‘The Price of Confession,’ and the captivating drama ‘Cashero.’ Finally, fans will get the returning shows- ‘Physical: Asia’ and ‘Culinary Class Wars’ S2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent)



Also Read: Netflix India 2025 slate OUT! ‘Nadaaniyan,’ ‘Aap Jaisa Koi,’ ‘Jewel Thief’ and more

Also Read: Netflix 2025 slate out! ‘Squid Game’ S3, ‘Stanger Things’ S5 and ‘Wednesday’ S2 confirmed