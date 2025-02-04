Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min to lead ‘Would You Marry Me’

K-drama fans are in for a treat with a fresh and fluttering pairing! Following the success of her latest drama ‘Love Next Door,’ Jung So Min has finalised her next. Joining her is ‘Parasite’ actor Choi Wook Shik. With the announcement, fans are buzzing with excitement to see the top two K-drama stars come together. The two stars are going to headline SBS drama ‘Would You Marry Me.’

On February 4, SBS announced that Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min have been cast in the upcoming drama ‘Would You Marry Me.’ The slated drama is a rom-com narrative about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage to win a luxurious newlywed home.

Advertisement

In the drama, Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo. He is the only son and fourth-generation heir of Myungsoondang, South Korea’s oldest bakery. The bakery boasts a legacy of 80 years. He is a talented marketing team leader and a perfectionist as well as a logical narcissist. No matter what, Woo Joo is determined to keep the family business running in his late father’s place. However, soon, his professional relationship with Yoo Mary, a designer from a partner company, takes an unexpected turn. They find themselves in the middle of a high-stakes situation prompting them to enter into a fake marriage.

Advertisement

Jung So Min will essay the role of Yoo Mary. She is a bold and free-spirited designer. She is in search of a fake husband to keep a luxurious townhouse she won as a newlywed prize. This is due to a broken engagement stemming from infidelity and being scammed on a newlywed home rental. Subsequently, she finds herself in a difficult spot. To protect the house, she proposes to Kim Woo Joo. Notably, he has the same name as her ex-fiancé.

Early this year, Jung Su Min delivered the hit drama ‘Love Next Door’ opposite Jung Hae In. She played the female lead character, Bae Seok Ryu. Seok Ryu, a woman in her 30s, returns to Korea after making two huge life decisions. She crosses paths with her childhood best friend and soon sparks fly.

Moreover, Choi Woo Shik also had a glorious year. He dazzled audiences all over again with his performances in the Netflix series ‘A Killer Paradox.’ The drama also stars Son Suk Ku. Woo Shik also appeared in the movie ‘Wonderland.’ He starred alongside Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Jung Yu Mi, Gong Yoo and Tang Wei.

Also Read: ‘Hellbound’ actor Kim Sung Cheol stirs online controversy; issues apology

Screenwriter Lee Ha Na is penning the drama. She has delivered works like ‘Rookie Cops,’ ‘The Time We Were Not in Love,’ and ‘Cunning Single Lady’ among others. The project will likely premiere on SBS in the second half of 2025.