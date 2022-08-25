‘Vikram Vedha’ is receiving all the love from Bollywood and the audiences

The highly anticipated teaser of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan was released today. The digital launch received a roaring positive response as viewers witnessed the intriguing story of a righteous cop Vikram and menacing gangster Vedha, unfold.

The teaser of Vikram Vedha promises the film to be a complete entertainment package with an epic storyline for viewers to look forward to.

The teaser of the upcoming action-thriller has been trending on Twitter throughout the day and bagged the No. 1 trending spot on YouTube! Vikram Vedha’s teaser gave first ever motion sneak peek into the story of the film, becoming a topic of chatter and frenzy across social media platforms.

Amongst those cheering for the action-packed teaser were celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunidhi Chauhan, Toranj Kayvon, Nandish Sandhu, Punit D Malhotra amongst others.

Vicky Kaushal commented, “First Day, First Show”, Abhishek Bachchan wrote “ too cool braz”. While actress Kareena Kapoor was all hearts for Vikram Vedha’s teaser, Parineeti Chopra posted, “All the bestt team Vikram Vedha” and Sara Ali Khan wrote “Can’t wait for this. Congratulations #VikramVedha”.

Starting from Hrithik Roshan’s badass avatar of Vedha to Saif Ali Khan’s intense role of a cop as Vikram, every frame of the film is gripping and amusing.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.