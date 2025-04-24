Vijay Varma wraps up ‘Matka King’ – A trip back to Mumbai’s gritty 1960s

Vijay Varma is on a roll—and his next stop is the wild, number-crunching underworld of 1960s Mumbai. After making a mark with shows like ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Dahaad’, and ‘IC814’, the actor has officially wrapped up filming for his next big web series, ‘Matka King’.

To mark the wrap, he shared a sweet (and quirky) moment on Instagram: a matka-shaped cake with the caption, “Matka King Wrapped!”

Directed by ‘Sairat’ and ‘Fandry’’s Nagraj Manjule, ‘Matka King’ dives into the murky yet fascinating world of Matka gambling—an underground game that took over Mumbai decades ago.

Inspired by real events, the show follows a cotton trader who introduces a new form of gambling to the city. What starts as a game linked to the New York Cotton Exchange ends up reshaping Mumbai’s betting scene, once ruled by the elite, into something that everyone could play.

The drama doesn’t stop with just the story. The series boasts a power-packed cast—besides Vijay Varma in the lead, viewers can expect to see Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav bringing their A-game to the screen.

The project is penned by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule, and produced under Roy Kapur Films by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Manjule himself, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani.

Interestingly, ‘Matka’ seems to be a hot theme right now. Over in Tollywood, director Karuna Kumar is working on a separate film—also titled ‘Matka’—with Varun Tej leading the charge. That film will explore gambling culture from the 1950s to the 1980s.

As for Vijay Varma, he’s not slowing down anytime soon. Apart from ‘Matka King’, he is going to appear in ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, directed by Vibhu Puri. That one’s got a star-studded cast too—Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi are all on board.