Vidyut leaves audience awestruck with his performance in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 review: Actor Vidyut Jammwal is best known for his powerful action pack performance in his films. His film Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 showcases the same activity level of the actor. The film hit the theater on the 8th of July.

The second chapter of Khuda Haafiz is a clear indication of a third chapter coming up. The writing is a bludgeoning riff of pain and brutality amassed into a well-orchestrated riot of anger and vindication.

The story revolves around Sameer who after busting down the flesh traders in Noman and saving his wife Nargis, leads a peaceful life with Nargis where they adopt a daughter Nandini. However, their happiness is short-lived when Nandini is kidnapped by a landlady’s henchmen while returning from school. Sameer ventures out to save Nandini and also seek vengeance against the landlady.

This is a killer of a thriller, direct and devastating in its brute force. For those who are in this for the action, the wait is well worth it. Vidyut Jammwal playing a common man pushed to the brick wall takes time to explore. But when he does get into the mood for serious mayhem, there is hell to pay.

The first major fight sequence comes to post the mid-point. Two little girls one aged 15 and the other just 5, are raped and murdered by a bunch of privileged juveniles, the kind who get away with extremely criminal behavior because, as their shameless defense lawyers would argue, they know not what they do.

The music of the movie is also outstanding, the songs are pretty much situational but they are well-written, composed, and presented. The background score is also stunning.

Produced under the banner of Panorama Studios by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, and Ram Mirchandani, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha is written and directed by Faruk Kabir and is a sequel to 2020 Khuda Haafiz.