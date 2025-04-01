Vidyut Jammwal backs Kunal Kamra and questions the silence against KRK

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra whose charged topical comedy often stirs controversy is once again in troubled waters. He recently jibed at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. His comment has amassed a flurry of backlash from Shiv Sena politicians and other prominent political figures. For the unversed, during his set, Kunal Kamra performed a parody song, set to the tune of ‘Dil To Pagal Hai. The song referenced Shinde’s 2022 defection from the undivided Shiv Sena, and Kamra called him a ‘gaddar’ (traitor). Now, actor Vidyut Jammwal has backed the comedian while questioning the silence around KRK’s questionable remarks.

As Kamra faces complaints and FIRs against him, Vidyut Jammwal questions the selective backlash. Calling out the double standards, he noted that Kamaal R Khan has often made derogatory and offensive remarks against actresses. Jammwal questions why a comment against a political figure is gaining massive backlash while people remained mum when KRK insulted women.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Jammwal posted a video compiling snippets of KRK’s comments. In the clips, KRK made insulting remarks towards actresses- from communal jibes to body shaming and colour shaming. Pointing out the blatant dichotomy between public reaction, he shared a quote from the Bhagwad Gita.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)



He penned, “GITA CHAPTER 2 VERSE 3. MEANING-Kshatriya, you should not waver, for there is nothing more auspicious for a warrior than a “RIGHTEOUS WAR.”

Emphasising the jarring inconsistency in public backlash, he wrote, “Here is man, taking refuge out of the country, drawing attention by spewing venom against the country and even worse, our women. No one stops to question his intent or mobilises to bring him down. But we will take a stand-up comedian to task- for evoking strong emotions because of his act. Do we uphold the rights of Politicians over our Nation and our Women?”

Following this, several users lauded Jammwal in the comment section. They appreciated his move to call out this selective backlash. Calling for action against KRK, a user commented, “Love that you raised your voice against this. Ranveer’s mistake doesn’t get erased just because this guy is the definition of low life, but yes, definitely we need to speak up, boycott him and let him not get views from the country he spews venom on.”

Also Read: Salman Khan wants to remake Dharmendra’s hits —Guess which ones!

Moreover, actress Richa Chadha commented, “I took him to court. Why can’t others?”. Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor wrote, “Those who follow him enable him! Good on you for calling him out.”