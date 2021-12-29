Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha wraps up its shoot

After the resounding success of its last film, Khuda Haafiz, Panorama Studios is going all out to give us an intense action-love story with its second installment Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha. Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, the upcoming film directed by Faruk Kabir wrap up its shoot with the last schedule being in Egypt.

Filmmaker, Faruk Kabir says, “Shooting in Egypt was a great adventure. Before wrapped in the film, we shot there for 15 days and we felt thoroughly welcomed in this mystical country. The landscape that it offers Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha is phenomenal. It makes the visually palatable and amps up the thrill.”

Vidyut Jammwal says, “Essaying Samir has been an adventurous journey spanning across two wonderful films directed by the brilliant Faruk Kabir. As we wrap the second one, I’m grateful and proud to be on a film that pushed me to my limits. It made performing stunts and action sequences even more exciting for me. I hope to give the audience something memorable and epic with this one.”

The second chapter outlines the intense action love story between the lead characters essayed by Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, who are both tasked with facing challenges posed by circumstances and society.