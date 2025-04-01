Salman Khan wants to remake Dharmendra’s hits —Guess which ones!

Bollywood’s beloved ‘Bhai’ Salman Khan is back in action with ‘Sikandar’, which hit theaters on March 30. While the film has been receiving mixed reactions, Salman is making headlines for another reason—his admiration for legendary actor Dharmendra!

In a candid chat with Hamad Al Reyami, Salman couldn’t stop gushing about the veteran star. “After my father, I have followed Dharam ji only,” he said, adding a cheeky remark: “In fact, I follow him more than his own sons do.” Now, that’s a statement!

If you thought Bollywood had exhausted its remake phase, think again! Salman revealed that he’s keen on remaking some of Dharmendra’s iconic films. “I will remake 3-4 of his films,” he shared.

His list? The cult classic ‘Sholay’ (yes, the same one that already had a forgettable remake), ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Chacha Bhatija’, and ‘Ram Balram’.

“There are so many of his films… I have watched every single one of them,” he added.

Now, while Bollywood loves remakes, tackling ‘Sholay’ again is a bold move. Will Salman take on Gabbar’s role or step into Amitabh Bachchan’s Jai avatar? And who will be his Veeru? Fans are already debating who should be cast!

Meanwhile, Salman’s latest film, ‘Sikandar’, is currently running in theaters. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-packed drama features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi.

Salman Khan plays Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot, a powerful figure who ends up in the crosshairs of a vengeful minister. When his wife’s donated organs save three lives, her tragic past comes back to haunt him, leading to a dramatic face-off.

While ‘Sikandar’ has received mixed reviews, fans are showing up for Salman’s signature action sequences and larger-than-life presence. Love it or hate it, Bhai always delivers entertainment!