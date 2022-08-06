Vidya Balan’s best reply to ‘work life changed after marriage’

The powerhouse of talent, Vidya Balan, recently did a quick Ask Me Anything a.k.a AMA session with fans and followers on Instagram.

The actress broke several theatrical stereotypes with Kahaani and has been setting the screens on fire with her power packed performances in films like Dirty Picture, Shakuntala Devi, Jalsa, Sherni, and many more! The actress has delivered a hattrick of successful films on OTT platforms with Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa in the three consecutive pandemic waves.

The actress has recently posted a story for her fans and followers to ask her questions that are around “women, work and women at work ”.

Her answers reflected the trait of strength that she carries with her wherever she goes!

One of the followers had mentioned that “Women can’t do things”. The actress gave a fiery reply saying, “Are you telling me or asking

me”. Another one had queries about how work life has changed post-marriage. Vidya Balan had the best ever reply to that question! She wrote, “It did, for the better. It was “I work” before, it became “We work”.

While on the contrary, when asked if being financially dependent on her husband is wrong, the actress replied saying, “No, Not at all, it’s her choice, but I personally feel coffee tastes better when you can afford it yourself.” You heard it! “It’s your choice!”.

Vidya also spilled some secrets about how her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur helps with the household work. She wrote, “It’s OUR house after all!”.

We all know that witty replies are a must when Vidya Balan talks. To a question about why most of the company CEOs are male, the actress replied. “I guess because women entered the workforce late.”

Putting some more light on how women should deal with the blame and guilt trip of prioritizing themselves, Vidya Balan explained how she deals with it. The actress said she keeps reminding herself that “Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar martein hain, so it’s now or never.” Definitely, that’s quite an inspirational twist to the most romantic dialogue.

Apart from these content and witty answers, Vidya also responded to some questions related to how to deal with things at the workplace for a woman. The actress also mentioned how being a homemaker and raising a baby is also perfect if it makes a woman feel good.

Vidya Balan’s AMA session was truly a motivational ride and has pumped up the confidence of all the ladies out there and has also given some wisdom to society!

Vidya Balan also makes sure to keep us entertained with her evergreen witty sense of humor on social media. The actress makes sure to follow the trends but with her own twist of humor in it and it definitely takes the internet by the laughter storm.

The actress recently came back from London after finishing a schedule for her upcoming film Neeyat. Vidya Balan has been busy with a lot of events lately and is also in talks for some unannounced projects!