Vidya Balan paid a tribute to mathematician Shakuntala Devi on her 90th birth anniversary. The versatile actor will be playing the genius mathematician in her upcoming film.

The Tumhari Sulu actor shared a picture of the legend on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “charismatic, witty & exceptionally brilliant, she gave the world more reasons than one to be in awe with her! Remembering the extraordinary woman, #ShakuntalaDevi, on her 90th birth anniversary.”

Last month, makers revealed the teaser of the upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer which also features Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra.

Sanya Malhotra will play Vidya Balan’s daughter in the film.

Vidya has been sharing constant updates from her film on social media. Apart from sharing glimpses from script-reading sessions, she also shared posters of the upcoming biopic.

Shakuntala Devi was an Indian writer and mental calculator, popularly known as the ‘human computer.’

Her talent of making incredibly fast calculations earned her a place in The Guinness Book of World Records 1982.

She was also considered a pioneer in the field of homosexuality, as she wrote a book The World of Homosexuals, which is considered the first study of homosexuality in India.

Her biopic will be helmed by Anu Menon and is slated to release in India in 2020.