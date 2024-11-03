‘Pushpa 2’: Sreeleela and Samantha to star in the sizzling special song with Allu Arjun

As the release date of one the most-anticipated films of the year, ‘Pushpa 2’ inches closer, the anticipation rises. The awaited release features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. It is the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which garnered immense global success. As fans are curious to know about which leading lady will dazzle in the special song, reports suggest that ‘Guntur Kaaram’ fame Sreeleela will shake a leg with Allu Arjun.

Previously, it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor is in talks to star in the special song. Moreover, reports suggested that several actresses including Triptii Dimri were considered for the special number. In the prequel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu captured the viewers with her fiery performance in ‘Oo Antava’ which emerged as a chartbuster. Now, as per Hindustan Times Telugu, Sreeleela is the top choice for this special segment at the moment. Moreover, it also stated that Samantha might return to join the rising star for the ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ special track.

The news has sent fans into a frenzy given that Sreeleela enthralled them with her stunning dance moves in Ravi Teja’s ‘Dhamaka’ and Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram.’ If both actresses end up sharing the screen with Allu Arjun for the special track, the number is sure to make significant waves. Additionally, the anticipated film has racked up a staggering Rs 1,085 crore in pre-release business. The number sets a new record with one of the most lucrative pre-release businesses.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ chronicled the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie. He climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel will explore the protagonist’s reign, continuing the narrative. Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator. Given the success of the prequel and the ace team behind ‘Pushpa 2,’ fans have high expectations from the film. Additionally, fans anticipate the title to break records and set new standards of action-drama. The title will hit theatres on December 6.