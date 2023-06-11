Veteran Actor Mangal Dhillon passes away after battle with Cancer

Renowned actor Mangal Dhillon, known for his notable roles in popular TV shows Junoon and Buniyaad, passed away after a brave battle with cancer. Dhillon had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana for an extended period, but his condition deteriorated rapidly in recent days. Fellow actor Yashpal Sharma shared the unfortunate news on Facebook, expressing his condolences and reminiscing about Mangal Dhillon’s legacy.

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter to express his grief on the actor’s death. Badal wrote, “Saddened to learn about the demise of noted actor, writer, director and producer of Punjabi cine industry Mr Mangal Dhillon. It’s a big loss to the world of Indian Cinema. His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans.”

Dhillon’s TV Shows

Throughout his career, Mangal Dhillon showcased his acting prowess in both television and film. Notably, he portrayed the character of Lubhaya Ram in the acclaimed 1986 show Buniyaad. His talents extended to the silver screen, where he portrayed the role of an advocate in the 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang, starring Rekha in the lead. Dhillon continued to contribute to the entertainment industry with numerous films, later making a return to television with the 1993 series Junoon, in which he portrayed the character of Sumer Rajvansh. Another memorable role of his was as Akbar in the 2000 TV show Noorjahan.

Mangal Dhillon’s Filmography

Mangal Dhillon’s filmography boasts a diverse range of projects, including Pyar Ka Devta, Ranbhoomi, Swarg Yahan Narak Yahan, Vishwatma, Dil Tera Aashiq, Train to Pakistan, and the 2003 film Janasheen, starring Fardeen Khan. His elaborate career spanned across various mediums, leaving a lasting impact on the industry. The void left by his passing will be deeply felt by the film fraternity and his fans alike.