Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s first Karva Chauth

While celebrating the first Karva Chauth, actress Mouni took to her Instagram to share a series of photos from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni wore a golden saree for the special occasion. She accessorised her look with jhumkis and red bangles. Her Karwa Chauth ensemble was completed with subtle makeup and a bun in her hair.

She showed off her mehendi a day before Karwa Chauth. One of her mehendi designs depicted Lord Shiva and Parvati hugging, while another depicted a woman breaking her fast while looking at the moon with a sieve in her hands.

In January 2022, Mouni married Suraj in Goa. The couple had two wedding ceremonies in Bengali as well as South Indian style.

Mouni Roy was last seen sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. She played the role of an antagonist named Junoon in the film.