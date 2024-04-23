Punjabi film veteran Nirmal Rishi honored with Padma Shri Award

Renowned Punjabi actress Nirmal Rishi has received the prestigious Padma Shri award, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career. The veteran artist, celebrated for her remarkable contributions to the Punjabi film industry, was bestowed with the accolade during a special ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital city, New Delhi.

In a heartfelt moment, Nirmal Rishi received the distinguished award from President Droupadi Murmu, a recognition that symbolizes her decades-long dedication and excellence in the world of cinema. Following the event, Nirmal Rishi graciously shared her elation with ANI, revealing her initial mix of nerves and joy upon learning about the honor.

“When I received the first call, I was overcome with nervousness…I am genuinely delighted to have received this recognition…My journey has been enriched by countless theatrical performances and over a hundred films,” expressed Nirmal Rishi, reflecting on her profound gratitude for the acknowledgment.

Born in 1943 in the village of Khiva Kalan in the Mansa district, Nirmal Rishi’s passion for the performing arts ignited during her school years. Despite pursuing a career in physical education, her love for theater remained undiminished. With her breakthrough role as Gulabo Maasi in the iconic film “Long Da Lishkara” (1983), she etched her name in the annals of Punjabi cinema.

Throughout her illustrious career spanning more than six decades, Nirmal Rishi has graced the silver screen in over 60 films, captivating audiences with her versatility and charm. From timeless classics like “Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da” (1985) to contemporary hits such as “Nikka Zaildar” (2016) and its sequel, her cinematic journey is a testament to her enduring impact on the industry.

In addition to her cinematic endeavors, Nirmal Rishi’s unwavering commitment to her craft has earned her admiration and respect from peers and audiences alike. Her tireless dedication and indelible contributions to Punjabi cinema have rightfully earned her a place among the recipients of the Padma Shri, a fitting tribute to her remarkable legacy.