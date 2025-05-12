‘Very Parivarik’ Season 2: More laughter, more love, and a smooth ride ahead!

TVF’s ‘Very Parivarik’ is back with Season 2, and this time, it’s bringing all the heart, humor, and chaos of family life to your screens with a twist of electrifying fun.

Season 2 of the much-loved comedy series premiered on May 12th, and it’s already revving up audiences with its blend of awkward moments, quirky characters, and the unexpected madness that comes with every Indian household.

If you’ve been following the show since its first season, you know that ‘Very Parivarik’ thrives on capturing the funny, sometimes exasperating, and totally relatable dynamics that unfold in a family.

From surprise road trips to those cringe-worthy, yet hilarious, dinner table conversations, this show doesn’t shy away from the messiness that makes family life so, well, ‘family-like’. But this time, there’s an exciting new partner on board – the Hyundai CRETA Electric, which is not just the presenting partner, but also seamlessly integrates into the storyline, becoming almost as much a part of the family as its human members.

The second season takes the humor up a notch with an inventive twist: Shelly’s script from the first season has now turned into a full-fledged show within the show.

So, while the family still deals with their chaotic, sometimes ridiculous, and totally relatable situations, the show itself evolves into something that mirrors the fun of watching a family comedy unfold. Perfectly timed to fit into your lunch break, the episodes are short and sweet but packed with laughter and love.

For the uninitiated, the show stars Srishti Rindani, Pranay Pachauri, Paritosh Sand, and Kanupriya Pandit, with the incredible Vaibhav Bundhoo at the helm as director.

The series is written by Dishant Verma and Deeksha Choudhary, whose witty scripts bring to life the lovable madness that defines an Indian family.

And let’s not forget the show’s ultimate charm — its ability to make you feel like you’re a part of this chaotic but warm family. You know, the one that always gets into some drama but somehow manages to pull through together, stronger and a little more ridiculous than before.

What’s particularly exciting this season is the role of the Hyundai CRETA Electric. It’s not just a car. It’s ‘the’ family ride. Whether Anish is heading to work or the family is taking an impromptu trip (and, of course, getting into a whole bunch of awkward roadside arguments along the way), the CRETA Electric becomes a character in its own right.

Virat Khullar, AVP & Vertical Head of Marketing at Hyundai, summed it up perfectly, saying, “At Hyundai, we believe in creating meaningful connections with our audiences. Our collaboration with TVF for ‘Very Parivarik’ Season 2 celebrates modern Indian families and their evolving lifestyles, brought to life with the Hyundai CRETA Electric.”

It’s a perfect match for a show that thrives on the relatability of everyday family life. TVF President Vijay Koshy echoed this sentiment, saying, “TVF has always been about telling stories that feel personal, chaotic, and completely relatable. ‘Very Parivarik’ embodies that spirit, and with Hyundai CRETA Electric joining us this season, we’re thrilled to integrate a brand that fits so naturally into the fabric of an Indian family.”

With fresh storytelling, lovable characters, and a smooth ride courtesy of the Hyundai CRETA Electric, ‘Very Parivarik’ Season 2 promises to be the family comedy we all need — filled with laughs, love, and a few bumps along the way.