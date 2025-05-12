Vijay Deverakonda unleashes a power-packed trio of films for 2025

Vijay Deverakonda is back, and this time, he’s not sticking to just one flavor. Marking his 36th birthday in true superstar style, the heartthrob of South cinema dropped not one, but ‘three’ first-look posters for his upcoming projects — and they couldn’t be more different from one another.

If you thought you had Vijay Deverakonda figured out, think again. This new line-up proves he’s not here to play it safe.

From adrenaline-pumping thrillers to soulful, intense drama, Vijay is clearly on a mission to break genre boundaries and keep audiences guessing. Let’s take a closer look at his bold, genre-spanning cinematic slate.

1. Kingdom

First up is ‘Kingdom’, a film that screams ‘mass entertainer’ with a twist. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (best known for ‘Jersey’), this isn’t your regular hero-villain showdown. It’s reportedly a spy thriller — but not the suave, suit-clad kind.

The teaser hints at something darker and more grounded, with Vijay sporting a rugged, war-torn look that screams survivalist warrior rather than smooth-talking agent.

What’s even more exciting? ‘Kingdom’ will release in two parts — and the first one is just around the corner, hitting theatres on May 30.

Fans are already buzzing about the high-octane action and Vijay’s raw transformation.

2. VD14

Next in line is ‘VD14’, the actor’s 14th project, and this one is unlike anything we’ve seen from him. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan (‘Shyam Singha Roy’), ‘VD14’ seems to dip its toes into spiritual storytelling, with a poster that’s both haunting and intriguing.

We see Vijay in a meditative pose before a spiritual leader’s portrait — shirtless, sculpted, and solemn. It teases a narrative rooted in transformation, possibly one that explores divine power through the lens of struggle and self-discovery.

There’s something poetic brewing here, and it looks like this film might be Deverakonda’s most emotionally layered performance yet.

3. SVC59

Lastly, we have ‘SVC59’, a collaboration with director Ravi Kiran Kola, and it’s looking like a wild ride. Backed by the renowned Sri Venkateswara Creations, this one is soaked in intensity.

The poster throws out a bold tagline: “His rage is romance, love is violence.” Now if that doesn’t scream emotionally-charged action drama, what does?

This project sees Vijay tapping back into his rebellious streak — think ‘Arjun Reddy’ but evolved, sharper, and with higher stakes. Fans of his raw, intense performances have a lot to look forward to here.

Which avatar are you most excited to see?