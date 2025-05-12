Is ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ returning? Ektaa Kapoor drops major hint

Is the iconic ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ making a return? If Ektaa Kapoor’s latest post is anything to go by, fans just might have a reason to get excited.

On a regular day, you’d expect Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram to be buzzing with updates about new shows or powerful women-centric content. But her recent post was a straight hit of nostalgia — a reel featuring her in various moods, set against the unforgettable background score of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. And just three simple words in the caption: “Tune of memories.”

Needless to say, the internet exploded. Long-time fans of Indian television instantly caught the reference and began speculating about a possible reboot or homage to the iconic show that practically defined Indian prime time in the early 2000s.

For the uninitiated (if that’s even possible), ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was a cultural phenomenon that ruled Indian television for nearly a decade. It introduced viewers to the sprawling Virani family and their endless dramas, led by the ever-graceful Tulsi (played by Smriti Irani, who is now a politician).

The daily soap became a part of Indian households, complete with its dramatic camera zooms and moral lessons.

Ektaa’s tease comes at a time when nostalgia is selling like hotcakes, and reboots are all the rage. If she does bring it back in some form, it might just spark a new wave of interest from both old fans and a younger generation hooked to OTT.

But Kapoor isn’t just riding on past glories.

She was recently honoured with the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards, a global recognition of her contributions to television and digital entertainment. And let’s not forget — she already holds the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

Adding to her list of achievements, Ektaa recently took center stage at the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, where she launched the Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy 2025.

The initiative aims to turn MP into a hotbed for cinematic productions, leveraging its landscapes and heritage. Ektaa praised the state’s untapped visual charm and stressed the importance of financial backing to unlock its full potential for filmmakers.

So — is ‘Kyunki’ coming back? We don’t know for sure yet. But with that hauntingly familiar tune echoing in the background of her post, Ektaa Kapoor has certainly planted the seed.