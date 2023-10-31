Varun Tej and Lavanya’s Wedding Celebrations Kick Off

Varun Tej and Lavanya’s Star-Studded Wedding Celebrations Begin with a Glamorous Cocktail Night – View Viral Photos

The wedding celebrations have commenced, and Tollywood heartthrob Varun Tej is ready to embark on a journey of love and togetherness with his stunning bride, Lavanya. Their wedding festivities have kicked off in grand style, capturing the industry’s attention with a star-studded cocktail party that’s gone viral.

The star-studded affair was a dazzling spectacle as celebrities flocked to support and celebrate Varun and Lavanya’s love. Notable guests included global star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, as well as the stylish Allu Arjun, adding an extra layer of glamour to the event.

Varun Tej, the dashing groom, exuded charm in a classic white tuxedo designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra. His choice of Dolce & Gabbana footwear perfectly complemented the look. Lavanya, the radiant bride, shone in a silver crystal-embellished halter gown, also by Manish Malhotra, with Aqua Zzurra heels completing her ethereal appearance.

As the celebrations continue, it’s evident that the couple is in for an exciting few days. The cocktail night has set a high standard for glamour, leaving no detail spared in making this event truly unforgettable.

In addition to the wedding festivities, Varun Tej’s fans eagerly await his upcoming movie, “Operation Valentine.” Excitement is palpable, with fans eagerly anticipating his return to the big screen.