Varun Tej portrays an IAF officer in his upcoming next ‘VT13’

Varun Tej’s upcoming project VT13 is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual action-drama that is inspired by India’s Air Force. Tentatively titled ‘VT13’, the film marks Varun’s much-awaited Hindi debut. On the occasion of Indian Air force Day, the makers unveiled the first poster of the movie which already created a stir among the audiences.

Sending out his warm wishes to the Bravehearts Varun shares, “On the occasion of the 90th glorious Indian Air Force Day, I send my warmest wishes to our heroes in the sky. They have been relentless in their pursuit to keep our country safe and now that I have an opportunity in portraying an Air Force pilot myself, I have really been able to understand the selfless sacrifices that they make. Flying has always been a dream for me and I hope one day I can earn a license to fly it. A big thank you to our air warriors, for everything they do.

Directed by debutant Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the film is expected to go on floors in November this year. The movie is being shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously and is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and will have a global release in 2023.