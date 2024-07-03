Ambani family hosts ‘Samuh Vivah’ for 50 underprivileged couples ahead of Anant -Radhika’s wedding

The Amabni family hosted a ‘Samuh Vivah’ or a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai. This comes days ahead of the much-awaited lavish Ambani wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai.

The mass weddings on Tuesday saw a gathering of around 800 people which included families and friends of the marrying couples. Nita and Mukesh Ambani, along with Akash Ambani ,Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, were also present to wish the newly wed couples on their future journey.

The celebration marked the display of the Ambani family’s motto “Manav seva hi Madhav seva”(Service to humanity is service to God). As a token of love and goodwill, the brides were gifted gold ornaments and silver ornaments like ‘mangalsutras’, wedding rings, nose rings, anklets, among others, and various essential items of daily use. Each bride also received a cheque for Rs.1 lakh as a mark of her ‘streedhan’ or personal wealth.

Nita Ambani said she felt pleased seeing the newlywed couples and considered the occasion as the commencement of Anant-Radhika’s wedding. “I give my blessing to all these couples. The ‘Shubh-lagna’ ceremonies of Anant and Radhika begin today with today’s mass wedding event,” she said.

Anant and Radhika will marry on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The three-day wedding celebration includes ‘Shubh Vivaah’ on 12 July, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, and ‘Mangal Utsav’ (the wedding reception) on July 14.

The pre wedding extravaganzas with popular international artists like Rihanna and Akon in Jamnagar, and the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and Andrea Bocelli on a luxurious cruise has already set the ball rolling for the lavish wedding. According to sources, the Mumbai wedding is expected to see performances by famous artists Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey, with negotiations underway to finalise their appearances.