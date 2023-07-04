Makers of the much anticipated romantic drama ‘Bawaal’ featuring the first on-screen collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to unveil the teaser of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a BTS picture featuring Janhvi from the movie along with the teaser announcement. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte.#Bawaal teaser out tomorrow at 12.”

The teaser will be out on July 5 (Wednesday) at 12 PM.

In the picture, Varun and Janhvi can be seen posing against a picturesque backdrop.

Janhvi is seen dressed in a red-white printed dress while Varun wore an abstract printed casual shirt and trousers.

The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

‘Bawaal’ will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.

Recently, the makers announced the direct release of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial on OTT.

Taking to its official handle, Prime Video treated fans with an announcement poster and captioned it, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal Iss July… banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal . Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22, #BawaalOnPrime to premiere worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on @primevideoin.”

Earlier, it was slated to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023.